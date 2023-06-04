Man charged after 2-year-old girl seriously injured in accidental shooting: Vernon Hills police

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A toddler was injured in an accidental north suburban shooting on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Plumwood Lane in Vernon Hills just before 2:15 p.m.

Officials said the 2-year-old girl was initially said to be injured by fireworks, but an investigation revealed she had been shot. A semi-automatic pistol left on a bed had discharged and struck her left arm.

Police said it is not yet known how the gun fired, but the shooting is believed to be accidental.

The toddler was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville before being flown to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago for specialized care. Her injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

The victim and her two brothers, 3 and 6 years old, were being cared for by their 17-year-old aunt and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Joseph Hatchett, police said.

Police said their investigation led to charges against Hatchett. He has been charged with reckless conduct, a class 4 felony, and endangering the life or health of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Additional charges are pending.

The victim's siblings have been removed from the home pending further investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.