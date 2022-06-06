Family of 84-year-old woman killed in Chicago police chase calls for action, response from city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago woman killed in a crash during a police chase has been calling for answers and action from the city.
Verona Gunn, 84 years old, was killed in May 2019. Surveillance video showed a police cruiser and an unmarked police car colliding on the West Side and then hitting the vehicle with Gunn riding inside.
Family members filed a lawsuit against the city and the officers involved, but said they have gotten no response.
ABC7 has reached out to the city for a response to Monday's news conference and has not heard back yet.
