lawsuit

Family of 84-year-old woman killed in Chicago police chase calls for action, response from city

Verona Gunn's family members filed lawsuit against city, officers involved, but say they have gotten no response
EMBED <>More Videos

Family of mom killed in CPD chase calls for action, city response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago woman killed in a crash during a police chase has been calling for answers and action from the city.

Verona Gunn, 84 years old, was killed in May 2019. Surveillance video showed a police cruiser and an unmarked police car colliding on the West Side and then hitting the vehicle with Gunn riding inside.

SEE ALSO | Family: CPD vehicles caused West Side crash that killed Verona Gunn, 84

Family members filed a lawsuit against the city and the officers involved, but said they have gotten no response.

ABC7 has reached out to the city for a response to Monday's news conference and has not heard back yet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustincar crashpolice chasefatal crashwoman killedlawsuitpolice officerchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Lawyers who sued Sandy Hook gunmaker retained by Uvalde victim's dad
Mariah Carey sued over hit track 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Mother sues after zip line harness rope tangles around her neck
Illinois suit targets post-election count of mail ballots
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway after stabbing at west suburban gym, police say
Robber with machete on NW Side may be linked to other incidents
Body of Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper to be exhumed, examined
Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun
Rittenhouse corrects himself after Texas A&M said he's not a student
Chicago police officer shot in West Englewood released from hospital
28 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Show More
Will County crash: Semi rolls with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside
Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility' in op-ed
Chicago residents can now be reimbursed for security equipment: mayor
Man shot in face, killed inside car on NW Side: CPD
No citations after boy, 2, hit, killed in Lincoln Square
More TOP STORIES News