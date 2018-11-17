Veteran comes to aid of injured motorcyclist on Veteran's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

A veteran re-proved his hero status on Veteran's Day when he saved a motorcyclist who was hit by a car in front of his home.

LOS ANGELES --
A veteran re-proved his hero status on Veteran's Day when he saved a motorcyclist who was hit by a car in front of his home.

The accident was all captured on home security video: A car making a left turn collided with a motorcyclist, sending him cartwheeling through the air and causing his shoes to fly off. He landed smack dab in front of George Ramirez's home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of North Hills.

"I saw him literally right there in the driveway," Ramirez told KCAL.

Video shows Ramirez, a veteran, running down his driveway to help the 20-year-old motorcyclist, using skills he learned in the service.

"I didn't even realize to be honest that that's what the day was at the moment," Ramirez said. "For some strange reason, the young man was delivered literally to my door step. I could not ignore that. I had to help him as I would anyone else."

The driver who caused the accident did stop and get out of his car to check on the young man, who survived.

"The distance that he was involved, so thankful that he was wearing a helmet, a full-faced helmet and good leather jacket. And I'm certain without that helmet he wouldn't have had a chance," Ramirez said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
veteranveterans daymotorcycle accidentherou.s. & worldCalifornia
Top Stories
Two injured in party bus shooting on Bishop Ford
The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade details, road closures
Illinois Association of School Boards rejects measure to allow teachers to be armed
Hot air balloon full of fireworks explodes over festival
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
Speeding driver crashes into 2 Near North Side buildings
Dad speaks out after girl, 10, allegedly kills his infant son
Show More
Reporter suffers dangerous condition sparked by exercise
Man faces 30 felony charges for using stolen credit card at 5 places in Rosemont
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Missing sub found deep in Atlantic a year after its disappearance
More News