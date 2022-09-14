Vice President Harris holding reproductive healthcare roundtable Friday in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago Friday to meet with state leaders, according to a release from the Vice President's Office.

Harris is scheduled to meet with members of the state legislature and advocates to discuss reproductive health care. The Vice President's Office did not release details on what leaders would be in attendance.

Harris' office did not release the time or location of the roundtable at this time. The vice president has been visiting states to discuss reproductive rights and healthcare since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

