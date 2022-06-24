Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Plainfield, Chicago Friday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
VP Harris to visit Plainfield, Chicago Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris travels to the Chicago area Friday.

First, she'll join Democrats Senator Dick Durbin and US Representatives Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly in Plainfield to highlight efforts to address the maternal health crisis.

Friday afternoon, she'll be in Chicago to speak at the 39th annual conference of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials.

The event is billed as the nation's largest gathering of Latino policymakers and will be the first in-person conference NALEO has hosted since 2019,

Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and US Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia are also expected to address the conference.

