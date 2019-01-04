The five children killed in a fiery Florida highway crash on their way to Walt Disney World have been identified along with the two truck drivers who also died.The wreck happened on I-75 about a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of Alachua, near Gainesville. The Florida Highway Patrol said Friday that the children were 14-year-olds Joel Cloud and Jeremiah Warren, 13-year-old Cara Descant, 10-year-old Briena Descant, and 9-year-old Cierra Bordelan. All were from Marksville, Louisiana, and were in a Pentecostal church van headed to the theme park when the accident happened Thursday afternoon outside Gainesville.The truck drivers were 49-year-old Douglas Bolkema of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and 59-year-old Steve Holland of West Palm Beach.The van was an hour north of the theme park when Holland's tractor-trailer heading in the opposite direction on Interstate 75 collided with a car and both burst through the center divider. The van and Bolkema's truck collided with the semi and the car and burst into flames.The children were traveling in a passenger van from Louisiana, according to Lt. Patrick Riordan of the Florida Highway Patrol. When asked where they were headed, he said, "My information is that they were destined for Disney."The children's church, United Pentecostal Church in Marksville, Louisiana, confirmed that the children were headed to Disney World. In a statement on Facebook, the church's district office asked for prayers.Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the crash began when a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle traveling northbound collided. The cause of that crash remains under investigation.After that collision, both vehicles crashed through the guardrail into the southbound lanes, according to the press release. That's when a second semi-truck and a passenger van, both southbound, collided with the first semi-truck. The van overturned, ejecting some occupants, and both trucks caught on fire.Injured victims, including children and adults, were taken to two different hospitals, according to FHP. The number of injuries is still being confirmed.Emergency crews extinguished the fire and said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation, but didn't say why. The fire was so intense that authorities said it damaged parts of the road.A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told The Associated Press in a phone interview that their top priorities were to conduct a thorough investigation and to identify the deceased victims."There's going to be families that need to be notified that their loved ones have perished," said Lieutenant Patrick Riordan.It's unclear whether the victims were killed in the wreck or whether they burned in the fire, which would make identification more difficult, he said.The aftermath closed part of the highway in both directions, causing massive delays.Debris including personal property and vehicle parts was scattered across the road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.