Police search for 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a group of teenagers damaging a Walgreens pharmacy on July 4.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the store on the 1800 block of South Street.

Police said approximately 60 young men and women ran into the Walgreens, knocked items from shelves, and then stole merchandise.

The video, released Tuesday, shows some members of the group throwing items at store employees. Police said the employees suffered injuries.

Captain Sekou Kinebrew of the Philadelphia Police Department told reporters after the incident that a cashier attempted to intervene and he was hit in a head with a glass bottle.

"Between the things that they stole and the property damaged inside, it's between $6,000 and $7,000 in damage," said Captain Kinebrew.

Before reaching the 1800 block of South Street, teens could be seen on surveillance video stopping traffic, crowding and running along the street.

EMBED More News Videos

Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy. Watch Maggie Kent's report on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 5, 2019.



Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
robberywalgreensvandalismflash mobu.s. & worldsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alligator spotted in Humboldt Park Lagoon, search underway
Cell phone robbery leads to sexual assault in Millennium Park
Chicago Mercy Hospital attack part of new Secret Service threat assessment
Lightfoot suspends water meter program linked to high lead levels
Toddler fell through open window on cruise ship: attorney
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Possible wrongful death lawsuit coming against DCFS in AJ Freund case
Show More
Group marks anniversary of Burr Oak Cemetery scandal
4-year-old, mother killed by grandfather, sheriff says
Suburban Chicago HS holds send-off for nun nominated for ESPY Award
Doctor says she was told to 'cover up' or get off plane
Meetings held to determine fate of Rich Township high schools
More TOP STORIES News