Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wild video captured an American Airlines catering cart losing control on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Monday.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said they believe an accelerator on the cart became stuck, causing it to lose control

Video shot by a passenger waiting for their flight shows the car driving in circles, unmanned, as workers jump out of the way and pull each other to safety, even as they try to find a way to stop the cart.

Eventually another airport employee on another vehicle rams the cart, knocking it on its side and stopping it.

American Airlines said no one was injured in the incident and it resulted only in one 10 minute flight delay.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle. Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident," the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareamerican airlinescaught on videoohare airport
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby injured after falling out window on South Side
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
Fat cat looking for fur-ever home in DuPage County
Puppy stolen from Aurora store, 2 suspects sought
Sterigenics will permanently close Willowbrook facility, company announces
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot Tuesday, rainy at times
1 year after Rogers Park shootings, masked killer still at large
Show More
Former Gangster Disciple testifies at trial for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
4 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in West Town
High-end home invasion nets $6.4M in purses, cash and tea
Prosecutor calls officer's testimony on killing neighbor 'absurd'
President Trump impeachment inquiry gains steam; Illinois pols on front line
More TOP STORIES News