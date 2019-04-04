Video of toddler enamored with violinist goes viral

He's only 11 months old, but Thomas Accurso already has an ear for music.

By Virginia R Matos
According to ABC News, his mother took him to a music class for babies in New York. And by the looks of it, it was love at first sound for little Thomas, who was quite taken by a visiting violinist.

At first, he toddles straight towards her to study the sound of the Elvis classic "Can't Help Falling in Love" played by Laura Zawarski.
At one point, Thomas is so mesmerized by the music, he gets up off his bottom and latches onto her leg. His mother captures the moment on her cell phone.

Mom posted the adorable exchanged on twitter. And so far, it has been seen more than three million times, touching people around the world.
