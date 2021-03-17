Video shows high-speed, hit-and-run crash that left Riverdale police officer hospitalized

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Riverdale police officer is hospitalized after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Police released dashcam video that shows the moment of impact. Investigators said the officer was driving westbound on 138th Street Monday when a black Impala driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Indiana Avenue hit the police cruiser.

Police said the driver of the Impala left the scene of the crash.

The Riverdale officer is currently hospitalized in serious condition and getting medical treatment, police said.

A person of interest is currently in custody, Riverdale police said. The Dolton Police Department is handling the investigation due to the location of the crash.

SEE ALSO | 4 injured in fiery crash with street sweeper in Portage Park
EMBED More News Videos

At least three people were seriously injured in an apparent DUI crash Monday near the Six Corners intersection in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doltonriverdalepolice officer injuredhit and rundashcam videohit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to all in April, sources say
Sheridan couple allegedly killed by ex-son-in-law ID'd
Chicago Phase 1C vaccine start date set for March 29
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
IL reports 1,655 new COVID-19 cases, 17
City council calls for Michigan City mayor's job after racist comments to Black pastor
Show More
8 dead in GA spa shootings; suspect faces murder charges
Chicago female chefs helping women in culinary, hospitality industries
13-foot high waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
Chicago Weather: Windy, rainy
More TOP STORIES News