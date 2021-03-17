Video shows high-speed, hit-and-run crash that left Riverdale police officer hospitalized

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10419670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least three people were seriously injured in an apparent DUI crash Monday near the Six Corners intersection in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Riverdale police officer is hospitalized after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash.Police released dashcam video that shows the moment of impact. Investigators said the officer was driving westbound on 138th Street Monday when a black Impala driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Indiana Avenue hit the police cruiser.Police said the driver of the Impala left the scene of the crash.The Riverdale officer is currently hospitalized in serious condition and getting medical treatment, police said.A person of interest is currently in custody, Riverdale police said. The Dolton Police Department is handling the investigation due to the location of the crash.