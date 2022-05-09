viral video

Viral video shows child's fall, panicked dad flinging PS4 controller across room as he runs to kids

By Jade Odette O'Leary, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Camera catches child's fall, panicked dad flinging PS4 controller

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. -- A Ring camera captured the priceless moment a panicked dad in Tennessee threw his PlayStation 4 controller across the room as he scrambled to go check on his daughters.

Andrew Moorehead from Oak Ridge was immersed in playing God of War when he heard a commotion coming from the girls' room.

Another Ring camera shows the pair playing in their room, catching the moment older sister Olivia accidentally causes little sister Julia to fall from the ladder of their bunkbed.

Upon hearing Olivia's cries of "I'm so sorry," Moorehead leaps up from his chair, flinging the controller - which hits against the TV cabinet - as he runs to investigate.

Luckily, Julia was okay after the fall, and Moorehead told Storyful that the pair "get along great" and "were quick to make up after the incident".

The controller, however, did not get out unscathed: "The controller was broken, but luckily it paused my game (God of War for the PS4) so it was worth it," Moorehead said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseefallviral videosocial mediatiktokcaught on videosiblingscaught on camera
VIRAL VIDEO
EXCLUSIVE: Woman who coughed on Uber driver accused of ID theft
Police chief ID's officer who fatally shot Black man
Syracuse police investigating video of child being put in patrol car
'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video
TOP STORIES
Escaped inmate, correctional officer who helped him in custody: police
Girlfriend accused of killing married boyfriend for loving other woman
2 killed in Humboldt Park shooting; 1 in custody
New data shows major disparity in Chicago households' internet access
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
Logan Square assault victim speaks out
Aurora police show off new camera technology
Show More
Lightfoot reveals fund for those seeking abortions from out of state
South Side hospital celebrates nurses, pleads for more amid shortage
CPD asks for help to ID Lincoln Park armed robbery, shooting suspects
Richard Irvin dodges questions on abortion, Trump
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, mild
More TOP STORIES News