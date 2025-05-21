Roz thanks ABC7 viewers for fundraiser honoring daughter Sara

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A fundraiser organized by our dear friend Roz Varon, was a huge success.

She wanted us to say thanks to our ABC7 viewers.

Roz lost her only child Sara on New Years Day.

The "Sara Janz Take Your Shot Memorial Scholarship" was created in her memory.

On Saturday, dozens of people came out to a Pilates fundraiser at Superior Pilates in Lake Forest.

The event raised thousands of dollars - enough for one and half scholarships through NATAS Chicago-Midwest Chapter. That will be handed out next fall.