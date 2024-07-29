Welcome to Billville: Meet the Pennsylvania man who lives inside his very own museum

BLOOMSBURG, Pennsylvania -- Bill Morris opened the doors to Bill's Old Bike Barn 25 years ago to show off his impressive vintage motorcycle collection.

While the 200 bikes brought visitors in, he wanted to create something with an appeal to everyone.

So he created Billville, USA.

Named after himself, the town resides inside Bills' Old Bike Barn, and it has everything you would expect to find in a town.

"We have a barbershop, original post office. I have two bars, I have a dentist office, I got a beauty salon," says Morris. "I have a Mickey Mouse room, a shoemaker's shop.

"A lot of them are actually little shops that were in business."

Morris is the self-proclaimed mayor of the town and even lives in a house on the Main Street.

Inside each storefront are actual pieces of history from Bill's massive collection that correspond to the shop.

"Bill's Old Bike Barn is a place you can go where you can step back in time," he says.

In addition to the town, there's the military room that has items and rare vehicles used by the military.

"I think everyone should come," expresses Bill. "I think we have something for everyone, we're kind of saving things of the past and thing for young people."