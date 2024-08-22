Get a birds-eye view of the Jersey Shore with a ride on a World War II biplane

BAYVILLE, New Jersey -- If you've ever dreamed of having a birds-eye view of the Jersey Shore, you're ready for a ride on an authentic World War II biplane.

The plane takes off from the Ocean County Airport in Bayville.

The plane is named Cannibal Queen, and she is an open cockpit, Boeing Stearman biplane.

"This is old-fashioned, old-school flying. You just have to look on the horizon," says Jim Lonergan, owner of BiPlane Rides over New Jersey.

The plane flies along the New Jersey coast.

Riders can choose the 50 minute or the 75-minute experience.