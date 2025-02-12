What to know about Chinese New Year food traditions

San Francisco's celebrated restaurant China Live serves up a Chinese New Year feast with their brand of upscale traditional cuisine

SAN FRANCISCO -- As San Francisco celebrates Chinese New Year, China Live is playing a major role in the festivities by serving up dishes packed with traditional and modern flavors.

ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze sat down with Cindy and George Chen, founders of China Live to talk about the symbolism behind the food served at New Year celebrations.

Rice cakes represent family togetherness, noodles represent longevity, and crab represents abundance.

"Here in the San Francisco Bay Area, we are known for our Dungeness crab. This is one of our best sellers," said George Chen.

Steamed fish is also very important in Chinese cuisine, which represents never going hungry. The mouth-watering Sichuan whole-fried braised fish is a perfect addition to your holiday meal.

The importance of family is a major theme during Chinese New Year and in addition to rice cakes symbolizing togetherness, dumplings do too.

The Chens said, "Families that make dumplings together, stay together."

While China Live serves Shui Jiao seafood dumplings with shrimp and scallops, you can make dumplings at home using pork or even spinach. Eating dumplings is said to bring prosperity in the new year.

The Chens said, "Chinese New Year is the best excuse to grab something to eat with those who are important to you,"

You can learn more about by visiting China Lives' website.