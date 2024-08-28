Delaware County Senior Games gets local seniors moving!

Fostering competition and comradery. The 2024 Delaware County's Senior games are in full swing, with various events ranging from track and field to bowling.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania -- The 2024 version of the Delaware County Senior Games took place in August at the Watkins Senior Center, Upper Darby.

The games are a multi-day, Olympic-style competition tournament featuring bowling, golf, bocce, swimming, track and field and table tennis.

The games are open to anyone age 50 and up, fostering competition, showcasing athletic ability and bringing awareness to the need to stay active.

For more information on next year's games which are open to Delaware County residents, visitdelcopa.gov.