Great on Skates shares passion for roller skating and performing

PHILADELPHIA -- Great on Skates is teaching roller skating to a new generation of performers.

Indian Bernardino created the group to teach roller skating to people of all ages and backgrounds. She calls her team her crew and together they spread their passion for 8-wheel energy through teaching and performing.

They have performed across the country but take pride in their Philadelphia roots.

India describes the roller-skating community as robust with each city having its own style of dance. As they travel the country performing, they bring those lessons back to Philadelphia teaching young kids across the region.

They also offer three levels of teaching for adults from beginner to advanced. The hope is to grow the community and build a bigger Great on Skates crew.

