Explore Radiant Nature at Houston Botanic Garden

The glowing Chinese lantern festival has more than 50 installations along the trail.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Botanic Garden is celebrating the Lunar New Year with its glowing Radiant Nature display, featuring vibrant Chinese lanterns that illuminate the garden's trail.

Justin Lacey is the Director of communications at the Garden.

"It's a really magical experience," Lacey said.

Inspired by the cultural traditions of the Lunar New Year, the lanterns showcase designs of animals and flowers.

Radiant Garden runs through February 23, 2025.