XR technologies shaping the future showcased at Augment World Expo

Extended Reality (XR) products driving the spatial computing revolution take center stage at the AWE (Augmented World Expo) conference.

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- As technologies continue to advance, the prospect of a fully integrated digital and physical world appears increasingly tangible, promising profound implications for how immersive technologies will help people work, learn, play and connect.

"We look at our smart phones 400 times a day. That's the way we live today. What succeeds the smart phone?" posed Charlie Fink, a professor of advanced technologies at Chapman University and Arizona State University. Fink also co-hosts "This Week in XR" a podcast that discusses spatial computing and artificial intelligence.

"The new platform is spatial computing with AR and VR. This will be how we interact with computers in the future," said Ori Inbar, co-founder and CEO of AWE (Augmented World Expo).

Held annually, AWE gathers futurists, tech enthusiasts, and representatives from wide-ranging industries to explore the frontiers of AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality) and Mixed Reality (MR)-collectively known as XR or Spatial Computing.

"What we're seeing in the last couple of years, with large language models and AI (Artificial Intelligence) really becoming a much large thing, it has taken XR to a whole new level," said Inbar.

"This is the beginning of the spatial computing revolution," said Monica Storss, a conference participant who works in education. "It's a really exciting time."

For more information, go to: https://www.awexr.com/