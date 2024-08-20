Teacher and his 3-legged therapy dog make a difference at area hospitals

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania science teacher and his three-legged therapy dog visit Doylestown Hospital every week to provide comfort and encouragement to the patients and staff.

Jerry Fetter, who teaches science at Council Rock High School, started volunteering with Boomer about a year and a half ago.

They are just one pair among dozens who have participated in the therapy dog program at Doylestown Hospital.

Find out more about the therapy dogs at their website and watch the video above to learn more about Boomer's backstory and how he is serving a new purpose.