Vigil, rally to support sex abuse victims planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward

A vigil and rally are planned in support of victims of sexual abuse on Wednesday as Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx urges anyone to come forward with any allegations against

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A vigil and rally are planned in support of victims of sexual abuse on Wednesday as Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx urges anyone to come forward with any allegations against R&B singer R. Kelly.

Protesters are expected to show up in front of one of R. Kelly's Chicago music studios to show support for survivors of sexual abuse amid allegations against him.

This comes after the release of a new docuseries on R. Kelly, which details sexual abuse allegations made against the singer over two and half decades, accusations Kelly has denied.

The Cook County states attorney's office says R. Kelly has been on their radar for several years. States Attorney Foxx said her office has spoken with two families who claim to have lost contact with their loved-ones who spent time with Kelly in Chicago.

"Please come forward," Foxx said. "There is nothing that can be done to investigate the allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses."

Kelly's attorney responded to Foxx's press conference, saying in a statement, "It is a disappointment that because of the publicity [Foxx] feels the need to solicit random baseless accusations so people can have their TMZ moment."

The protest begins at 5 p.m. at the corner of Fulton and Laflin streets.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx asked any possible victims of domestic violence or sexual assault by R. Kelly to contact her office.



In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in Chicago. He has also settled two lawsuits involving allegations of sex with underage girls.

Kelly is reportedly under investigation in Georgia for allegations made against him in "Surviving R. Kelly." Foxx said she has not talked to the District Attorney in Georgia, but said if her office obtains any relevant information it will be shared. She said Kelly has a home in the Atlanta area.

At this time Chicago police are asking possible victims or witnesses to come forward. Victims or witnesses in the Chicagoland area can either contact their local police departments or the Cook County Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit directly at 773-674-6492.
