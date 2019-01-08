Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is asking any possible victims of sexual assault or domestic violence by R&B singer R. Kelly to contact her office or their local police department so that she may investigate their claims."Please come forward. There's nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without cooperation between victims and witnesses. We cannot do this without you," Foxx said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.Victims or witnesses in the Chicagoland area can either contact their local police departments or the Cook County Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit directly at 773-674-6492.Foxx said her office has been in contact with relatives who are concerned about their family members' contact with Kelly in the last several years. Foxx said all of those concerned relatives are in Cook County and the Chicago area, and that all the possible victims she's been contacted about are over the age of 18.The six-part docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly," which aired on Lifetime, featured accounts from accusers and close friends on Kelly's life as well as allegations of abuse, pedophilia and other predatory behavior. Kelly's attorney said the allegations in the series are false and said those featured in it are out for personal gain.Foxx said she watched "Surviving R. Kelly.""I was sickened. I was sickened by the allegations. I was sickened as a survivor, I was sickened as a mother, I was sickened as a prosecutor. I worked in this office for a number of years, including in 2008, so the allegations were not new to me," she said.Foxx said she has also been in contact with Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who told her Chicago police have made wellbeing checks at properties owned by Kelly in Chicago, including a studio. She said the State's Attorney's Office has not been involved in that part of any investigation.Foxx said she would like to open an investigation into any alleged victim's case, but stressed that victims and witnesses are essential for any investigation to begin."In order to have an investigation we have to have victims and witnesses who are willing to come forward with information," she said. "Allegations of domestic violence or sexual assault require someone to say what they've seen, heard or experienced."Kelly is reportedly under investigation in Georgia for allegations made against him in "Surviving R. Kelly." Foxx said she has not talked to the District Attorney in Georgia, but said if her office obtains any relevant information it will be shared. She said Kelly has a home in the Atlanta area.