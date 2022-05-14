Valuable violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician's home while her family slept

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago musician said the antique violin she's played for 20 years was stolen from her family's home while they were sleeping.The theft came just a week before her scheduled performance at the University of Chicago. It was captured on surveillance video.Minghaun Xu said the violin was made in 1758 and is irreplaceable, adding that it could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. It was taken along with another violin and her son's cello."Losing that violin is like losing a family member," Xu said. "It's like losing my own voice. The violin itself lost a voice, the violin needs to be played. And my heart is broken."Xu said she will have to get a new violin in the next day or two as she prepares for next week's concert.