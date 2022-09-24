Saturday Spotlight: Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angles and Walgreens are providing free prenatal vitamins at 16 locations in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walgreens is partnering with Vitamin Angels, a public health nonprofit organization that is working to improve maternal and child nutrition worldwide.

Walgreens is committed to supporting the well-being of communities across the U.S. by increasing healthcare access and education. Together, Walgreens and Vitamin Angels are providing free prenatal vitamins and minerals and nutrition educational materials at 16 participating Walgreens locations in Chicago until Dec. 31.

This program is for women who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant and are experiencing barriers to accessing prenatal vitamins and minerals due to high costs or lack of insurance.

For more information and to find a Walgreens location, please visit vitaminangels.org/walgreenschicago.