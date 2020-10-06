Congressman Danny Davis volunteer killed by hit and run driver in Chicago's Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the alleged hit and run driver who struck and killed a man on Friday in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood.Mitchell Climons, 55, was struck as he was walking near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Pulaski."He was trying to get back up on the curb. But before he could get up there this man or person or woman, I don't know who it was, had hit him with the car," said his 95-year-old aunt Hattie Evans.Climons had been living with Evans for the past five years and serving as her caretaker."I can see if she was from a cancer or illness or something like this but to be hit and ran over like a dog or trash or nothing really hurts," said his brother Terry Climons. "I hope that somehow in some way that there will be justice for this."Climons made a name for himself by helping out his family and volunteering for Congressman Danny Davis."He would go out and gather in signatures when it was time to do that," said Davis. "He would pass out flyers, come to meetings."