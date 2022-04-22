Retired ABC7 photographers join American Red Cross as volunteers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two longtime ABC7 photographers and friends have found purpose in their retirement.Their volunteer efforts for the American Red Cross are making us Chicago Proud.Manooch Shadnia and Jackie Denn spent nearly 40 years each on the ABC7 team. Now, they spend their time with family, having fun, and giving back to the community."I like being part of the Red Cross and what the Red Cross is doing," Denn said."Starting this with Jackie, I'm proud of doing this and I'm happy to do this," Shadnia said, "and I hope I make a difference."Jackie and Manooch volunteer as Red Cross Biomedical Transportation Specialists. They're the drivers who take the blood products to the hospitals that need them.