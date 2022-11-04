Chicago, suburban voter turnout on pace to match or exceed 2018

The Chicago Board of Elections said voter turnout in 2022 is on pace to match or exceed 2018, the last gubernatorial general election.

"People, I know are voting, I hope people come out and vote," said Cindy Hyndman, who voted early.

"I believe it's going to be a big election," said early voter Sharon Levy.

"I thinks it's an incredibly important election, so I sure hope there is a big turnout <" said Michael Berger, early voter.

"The surprise is the pace has picked up quite fast now, early voting overtook vote by mail as of last night," said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections.

Both early voting and vote by mail are driving up numbers in the suburbs. Cook County may exceed 2018 numbers, and more than 100,000 voters have already cast ballots in DuPage County, where there are several competitive races.

While voting options have expanded, Chicago election officials expect Election Day to attract even more voters.

"There are a lot of Chicago voters that still like voting on Election Day at their local precinct place," Bever said.

No matter when or how you vote, ballots are not counted until polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. The first results usually come from early votes. Vote by mail ballots must be postmarked by November 8. At this point, to make sure your mail in ballot is counted, dropping the mail ballot at a secure box or taking it to the post office is best bet.

Voters said voting has become so easy there's no excuse not to.

"I'm glad my mom pushes me to vote, she really sees the importance of that," said early voter Nathan LaBranche.

"I think voting is really important, this was a day that worked for me so, I wanted to make my voice heard in this election," Berger said.