Wadsworth 'Gold Pyramid' house badly damaged by fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A home in Wadsworth, Illinois, known as the Gold Pyramid, was severely damaged after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon. (WLS)

By
WADSWORTH, Ill. (WLS) --
A home in Wadsworth, Illinois, known as the "Gold Pyramid," was severely damaged after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Gurnee Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Fire officials said they received a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair and a dog trapped in the home.

EMBED More News Videos

A home in Wadsworth, Illinois, known as the "Gold Pyramid," was severely damaged after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.



Fire officials said bystanders were able to rescue the man, while firefighters went in looking for the dog. Extremely heavy smoke on the third, fourth and fifth floors, as well as the unique and confusing layout of the home, caused several firefighting companies to become lost in the house. All were rescued or were able to eventually find their way out.

Fire officials said two or three firefighters sustained minor injuries and none needed treatment at a hospital. The family's dog, Lulu, died in the fire, officials said.



The 17,000-square-foot, 55-foot-tall pyramid-shaped home, among the most recognized structures in the northern suburbs, was finished in 1982. Officials said the design created challenges for firefighters.

The home serves as a museum as well as a residence for the owners, who built it and filled it with Egyptian artifacts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireWadsworth
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News