Chicago Walmart evacuated after gunshot ring out during fight between 2 groups, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walmart on Chicago's Far South Side was evacuated Saturday after a shooting inside.

Police said two groups were fighting at the store near 109th and Doty, when someone started shooting.

No one was hurt but the store was evacuated and closed for the night.

Police said the groups involved in the shooting ran off and no one is in custody.

Store management said it will consult with police before deciding whether to open Sunday.