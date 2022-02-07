smithsonian

Smithsonian wants your pictures from Walt Disney World, Disneyland for future museum project

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Walt Disney World's Most Magical Celebration

Have you ever been to Disneyland or Walt Disney World? If so, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants your pictures!

The video featured is from a previous report.

The museum said they are working on a future project and are looking for images that capture guests' experiences at the "happiest place on earth."

Submitted photos might even be featured in the museum, curators said.

What they are looking for:



The museum is asking for photos of you, your friends and your families at Disneyland in California or Disney World in Florida. They also want to hear about the story behind the photograph, as well as what the visit meant to you. Don't forget to add when the visit was and who you were with!

The photos should encapsulate the Disney Parks experience, including posing with characters, kids worn out and sleeping, or enjoying the rides!

They are looking for pictures that span over the decades and time periods that help depict the parks as they change and evolve over time.

RELATED: Walt Disney World's "Most Magical Celebration" for its 50th Anniversary

"We love candid and posed, even fingers on the lens are A-OK. We can crop photos for composition, so don't hold back on blurry or double-exposed photos," museum officials said.

To learn more or to submit your photos, visit the National Museum of American History website.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago.
