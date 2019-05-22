Wanted suspect refuses to turn himself in until Facebook post gets 15,000 likes

TORRINGTON, Conn. -- No "likes," no surrender? Call it a sign of the times.

A wanted suspect in Connecticut is refusing to turn himself in unless he gets 15,000 "likes" on Facebook first.

The Torrington Police Department says they really want to get their hands on Jose Simms.

The 29-year-old is wanted on multiple warrants for failure to appear in court.

They say Simms agreed to turn himself in to Torrington police if the department can get 15,000 "likes" on their post.

Investigators are asking people to please "like" their post so they can catch Simms or, if you know where he is, to give them a call.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutcrimebuzzworthyfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldpolicewarrant arrests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Arrest made in carjacking of Whitney Young HS teacher
Man killed in hit-and-run near Chicago State
Man shot by CPD after barricade near UChicago
Metra Rock Island trains halted in Tinley Park
1 killed in Harvey hit-and-run crash
Sex act at high school streamed online against student's will
Show More
New Coke to be re-released with 'Stranger Things' season 3
Lear, Kimmel on staying true to 'All in the Family,' 'The Jeffersons'
Sex drought? Experts say Americans get frisky less often now
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
Man gets 274 years in prison for raping 7 women
More TOP STORIES News