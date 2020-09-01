1 in custody after Warrenville standoff near Butterfield, Winfield roads

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect was taken into custody in Warrenville Tuesday morning after police responding to a report of a possible DUI encountered an unresponsive person armed with a handgun, police said.

Police said at about 5:30 a.m., officers found a car that matched the description of a possible DUI driver at Butterfield and Winfield roads.

The windows of the car were blacked out, but police said officers could see a man unresponsive behind the wheel with a handgun in his hand.

A SWAT team was requested along with crisis negotiators and the area was blocked off to traffic.

Authorities attempted to get the driver's attention with a PA system and sirens but were not successful.

Police fired a non-lethal bean-bag round at the driver, who woke up and surrendered without incident.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending. No one was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warrenvilleduiswatstandoff
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police return fire, strike man in Pilsen shootout; 2 others in custody
FBI-Chicago warns gang cabal may be targeting police officers
Trump set to visit Kenosha Tuesday after protests, violence in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
52 former Black franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination
IL residents receiving unemployment benefits from other states despite not applying for them
Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer claims self-defense again on Tucker Carlson
Over 500 shot in Chicago in August; police say crime is still down
Show More
Chicago man charged with murder in shooting death of teen activist
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, scattered showers and storms Tuesday
Walmart launches Amazon Prime competitor program
Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
Federal lost wages assistance may be coming, despite governor's concerns
More TOP STORIES News