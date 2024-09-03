Chicago shooting: Woman shot to death inside moving car in Washington Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's South Side on Monday evening, officials said.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood's 200-block of East 57th Street just after 5 p.m.

A 35-year-old woman was inside a vehicle, headed eastbound on 57th Street, when someone standing near the street fired shots, striking her, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed she later died.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

