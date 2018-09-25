WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues

JASON VAN DYKE

Defense attorneys will call more witnesses Tuesday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

It's still unclear if Van Dyke plans to take the stand in his own defense, but the defense is expected to call witnesses throughout the week.

Meanwhile, as the Van Dyke trial moves into its third week, Chicago police said they are now prepared to extend hours and cancel days off for every single one of their 12,000 officers if in fact protests breakout when the verdict comes down.

But for now, it's Van Dyke's defense teams turn to defend him in court.

Monday, they called current and former Cook County Sheriff's deputies to testify, deputies who said they had their own physical encounters with a young Laquan McDonald.

"He put his arm back, so my partner hit him in the stomach but it really didn't affect him," said Joseph Plaud, a Cook County sheriff officer who encountered McDonald in juvenile court.

"We took him to the floor in the prone position due to his combative behavior," said Tyler Sage, a former Cook County sheriff officer.
Van Dyke has said he feared for his life before he unloaded 16 times on McDonald as the teenager, armed with a knife, ran from police in 2014.

Meanwhile the defense team's forensic pathologist criticized McDonald's autopsy as being incomplete.

During the day's testimony, the families of both McDonald and Van Dyke, flanked by a family priest and nun, observed from the public viewing benches.

Laquan McDonald's mother could also be called to testify about her son's troubled past.
