WATCH LIVE: Shooting at Orland Park mall, 1 injured, police say

WATCH LIVE: Shooting reported at Orland Park Mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are responding to a shooting at Orland Square Mall in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Orland Park police said a 19-year-old man was shot outside the H&M store the mall and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooter is not in custody, police said.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting, shooter or the victim.

One witness spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News as she sheltered in place in the storage area of a store in the mall. She said she was in line at the time of the shooting and while she didn't hear anything people around her started screaming to get down. She said she covered her little sister and then employees helped escort them to a storage area in the back of the store.

She said they have been hiding the storage room for about a half hour.

This is a breaking news story. Check back on abc7chicago.com for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmallOrland Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pastor's daughter, 12, killed after snow fort collapse outside Arlington Heights church
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday for snow, sleet and freezing rain
Ice Castles opening in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week
Race, politics, police reform highlight Chicago mayoral forum
Some Chicagoans see Van Dyke sentence as step backward in police-community relations
Charges filed against 4 teens for I-290 police chase in stolen car
Mom watches son take final breaths after accidental shooting
Show More
Rockets agree to deal Carmelo Anthony and cash to Chicago Bulls
MLK Dream Classic tourney featured 42 basketball teams from Chicago, across country
VIDEO: Orphaned bear cubs moved to winter dens in Colorado
Trump offer doesn't budge Democrats on government shutdown day 31
More News