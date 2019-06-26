WATCH: Orlando officer pulls over adorable 10-month-old daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLS) -- Orlando Police Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he spotted his own daughter driving on the wrong side of the road.

Talynn, 10-months-old, was riding in a stroller car at the time of the traffic stop.

When Officer Kipp asked his daughter for her license and registration, she laughed in his face, as seen in a video tweeted by the Orlando Police Department.



"I don't believe this is a laughing matter," Kipp said in response, which just made Talynn giggle some more.

Looks like that smile melted daddy's heart because he eventually let her go with just a warning.
