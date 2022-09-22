Lake County state's attorney to announce charging decision in deadly Waukegan police shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County State's attorney will make an announcement Thursday about charging decisions stemming from a Waukegan police shooting in 2020.

The press conference is expected to take place about noon in Waukegan.

A spokesperson for Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart confirmed the announcement would be in regards to an Oct. 20, 2020 police shooting that left 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette dead and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Tafarra Williams, injured.

What Waukegan police said started as a traffic stop investigating a suspicious vehicle quickly escalated to a police pursuit then a shooting, which was heard on a police dash camera video.

In a civil suit filed on behalf of Stinnette's family, attorneys said police Officer Dante Salinas "discharged his firearm five times into the front and driver's side of driver, Tafara Williams' vehicle."

Police claim Williams, who survived, reversed toward the officer involved, but the lawsuit contends he was "in no immediate danger."

The complaint claims Salinas "failed to turn on his body camera before drawing his weapon."

Video released by the city of Waukegan shows the officer who fired the shots activated his body camera after the shots were fired.

