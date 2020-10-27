police shooting

Woman shot by Waukegan police to speak out about shooting at news conference

Williams' boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, was killed in the shooting
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman who was shot by police in Waukegan last week is expected to speak at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Tafara Williams' boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, was also shot. He died from his injuries.

The news conference will take place at Waukegan City Hall and will feature Williams' family and attorneys. Williams is expected to speak virtually at the news conference.

The officer who shot the couple said he opened fire on their car as it drove toward him in reverse. That officer has been fired.

Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham said he plans to release video of the shooting after the families see it.

The FBI and Illinois State Police are investigating. Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim said he asked the U.S. Justice Department to review the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities said it all started with a report of a suspicious vehicle near Liberty and Oak just before midnight on Tuesday, but families said the couple was simply sitting inside their car outside her mother's home. Police said when an officer went to investigate, the car drove off.

Moments later, another officer spotted the car near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Avenue, police said. As that officer approached on foot, the car reversed and the officer fired his pistol out of "fear for his safety," police said.

"A second officer located the vehicle in the area of MLK and South Street," said WaukeganPolice Commander Edgar Navarro. "The officer exited the vehicle and the vehicle that he was investigating then began to reverse. The officer fired into the vehicle."

Williams' family said she was shot in the stomach and hand, and remains hospitalized. While Stinnette's family maintains that he died at the scene, police said he died at the hospital.

"Why did you shoot? I didn't do nothing wrong. I have a license. You didn't tell me I was under arrest. Why did you just flame up my car like that? Why did you shoot," Williams asked from her hospital bed.

"When I got there, she said, 'Mama, they just shot us for nothing,'" said Clifftina Johnson, mother of Williams. "My daughter said she put her hand up, and if she didn't put her hand up, she said, 'Mama, I would be dead.'"
