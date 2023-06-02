$5M bond for 2 teens charged in shooting death of Waukegan high school volleyball coach

Two teens are charged in the shooting death of a Waukegan Public Schools volleyball coach and counselor Niolis Collazo, police said Thursday.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge set bond at $5 million each for two teens charged in the shooting death of a Waukegan Public Schools volleyball coach in May.

Niolis Collazo, 23, was shot and killed while driving in the area of 10th Street and Lewis Avenue. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

She was driving home to Waukegan from North Chicago when she called her sister to say she had forgotten her house keys, sister Mia Carani said.

"And then I heard a loud like sudden noise, and then she just starts screaming, like 'ow ow ow!' And I was like, 'what's going on?' And she hung up," Carani said.

On Thursday, Waukegan police said two teen boys, 16-year-old David Dejesus and 17-year-old Yahir A. Torrecilla, had been arrested for her shooting death. Police said search warrants executed at their homes recovered four handguns, one of which had a fully automatic switch attached to the gun. Police said they recovered a second full-auto switch in the search, but that it was not attached to a gun.

Police said one of the recovered handguns was reported stolen out of Florida.

The two boys have been charged as adults with three counts each of first degree murder.

In bond court Friday, a Lake County Judge set a $5 million bond for each teen.

Collazo was in her first year at Waukegan Public Schools. She worked as an assistant boys volleyball coach at Waukegan High School, where she once played the sport. She was also a counselor with Youth Guidance's Working on Womanhood program, where she worked with young ladies at Smith Middle School, starting in February, the spokesman said.

Dejesus' next court date is on June 8 at 9 a.m. and Torrecilla's next court date is on June 9 at 9 a.m.

