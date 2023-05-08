High school volleyball coach, counselor in Waukegan, IL dies unexpectedly: officials

There was a Waukegan police response over the weekend.

Unclear if deadly Waukegan shooting over the weekend connected to Collazo's death

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan Public Schools staff member has died unexpectedly, school officials said Monday.

"It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of Ms. Niolis Collazo," a Waukegan Public Schools spokesman said in a statement Monday morning.

Niolis Collazo worked as an assistant boys volleyball coach at Waukegan High School. She was also a counselor with Youth Guidance's Working On Womanhood program, where she worked with young ladies at Smith Middle School, the spokesman said.

Members of the school district's Mental Health Response Team were expected to be available for students and staff Monday at Waukegan High School's Washington and Brookside campuses, as well as Smith Middle School. Youth Guidance will be providing additional mental health professionals to assist students at Smith, the spokesman said.

RELATED: Death of toddler at northwest suburban daycare in Island lake under investigation

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Collazo's friends, family, and colleagues during this time," school officials said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to a fatal shooting in Waukegan over the weekend, but it was not immediately clear if the shooting and Collazo's death were connected.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.