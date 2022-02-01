music

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Disney's 'Encanto' is the No. 1 song in America

It's the first Disney song to reach the top of the chart since "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" in 1993.
By Chloe Melas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is the No. 1 song in America

PHILADELPHIA -- Let's talk about Bruno.

The hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the animated Disney movie "Encanto" is now the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The catchy tune, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, knocked Adele's "Easy On Me" out of the top spot and became the first Disney song to reach the pinnacle of the chart since "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" in 1993.

The Oscar-winning song "Let It Go" from Disney's "Frozen" peaked at No. 5 on the chart in 2014.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" has had more than 34 million streams, according to Billboard.



"Encanto" is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and premiered in the fall. The film features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama.

It tells the story of a family from Colombia named the Madrigals who receive magical gifts in their town called Encanto. The character Mirabel, voiced by Beatriz, sets out to save her family's magic. Bruno, Mirabel's uncle, has the power see the future.

But as the song title suggests, the Madrigal family would prefer not to talk about it.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneymovie newsmusicmusic newscartoonu.s. & world
MUSIC
Rogan responds to Spotify protest, COVID advisories
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Trailer
Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify
Beloved CPS music teacher's legacy to live on through scholarship
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning: Chicago area bracing for 10+ inches of snow
Nursing student found dead on West Side was strangled, smothered: ME
Al Capone's granddaughter shares warm memories of 'Papa'
As omicron variant surge declines, Chicago experts monitor subvariant
Pfizer to ask for authorization of under-5 COVID shots
Unsealed affidavit reveals FBG Duck killers' alleged plan
1st case of omicron variant BA.2 confirmed in Illinois
Show More
Hate crime charges could be pending in Chicago synagogue graffiti case
Jason Van Dyke juror surprised by early release
Teens injured after SUV crashes into building in Belmont Cragin
A front-runner emerges on 'The Bachelor' as Shanae breaks the rules
Chicago Weather: Warmer with rain to the south Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News