community journalist

Family of Little Village teen Angie Monroy fatally shot in December leading weekend walk, vigil

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 16 year-old girl who was shot and killed in Little Village in December 2019, will leading a walk and vigil to call for justice in her death on Saturday.

"My favorite memory of my daughter is her smile," shared Maria Monroy, mother.

Angie Monroy was walking home from work on the 2400-block of South Rockwell when she was shot in the head.

Monroy's father, Luciano Monroy, spotted the crime scene on his way to pick her up.

"I saw the ambulance coming down, and I get to the store and that's when I saw it was closed. That's when I knew something happened," he said.

Angie's mother said her world has been shattered.

"They took a lot of dreams from my daughter. To know that she won't be able to fulfill them breaks my heart," said Maria Monroy.

Those dreams included becoming a firefighter and working hard so her parents wouldn't have to.

On Saturday the Monroy family will lead a walk for Angie in hopes of bringing the killer to justice, starting at Benito Juarez and ending at Rockwell Street and 23rd Place where Angie's life ended.

"We want justice more than anything, just justice," Maria said. "We don't want them to keep breaking hearts of good families."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagecommunity journalistchicago shootingteen shotvigilchild killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Yogurt your dog can eat and enjoy
Fighting cancer with the beauty of healing
Art and passion of Argentine tango arrives in NJ
First woman to vote in Illinois honored by new suffrage exhibit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing state total to 19
CPS: No widespread closures due to COVID-19; Lombard schools closed Wednesday
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades to go on despite COVID-19
Woman, 37, fatally stabbed in Chatham ID'd, ME says
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden wins Michigan, Miss., Mo.
Chicago bridal expo canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving small shops scrambling
Show More
Coachella, Stagecoach officially postponed over COVID-19 concerns
Waukegan mother, son seeking US asylum still in limbo
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
New York creates 'containment zone' around cluster of coronavirus cases
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News