Weather

Chicago Weather: 1st trace snow of season falls in area

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Parts of the Chicago area saw the first snow of the season Monday morning.

Most of the Chicago area experienced rain, but parts of Elgin saw enough snowflakes to cover some cars. O'Hare Airport reported a trace amount of snow Monday morning, with Barrington Hills and Mount Prospect also seeing some flakes.

The first round of rain and wintry mix is expected to come to an end Monday morning, with another round coming in later in the morning near noon.

The average date for the first amount of trace snow for the Chicago area is October 30, with the average date for the first measurable snow coming on November 17. The average date for the first snowfall of more than one inch is December 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherelginsnowrain
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Preckwinkle to launch COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
Chicago's 8 Halloweek guidelines aim to keep trick-or-treaters safe
Exclusive: Juice WRLD's mom speaks out for 1st time since rapper's death
Early voting sites open for final week
1 killed, 17 injured in Hancock County, IL hayride accident
Chicago Weather: Patchy rain, cloudy Monday morning
Show More
Chicago Bears face off against Rams
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
See the 2020 American Music Awards nominees
IL reports 4,062 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
Body of Chicago man found with multiple bullet wounds in IN
More TOP STORIES News