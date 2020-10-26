Chicago Weather: 1st trace snow of season falls in area

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Parts of the Chicago area saw the first snow of the season Monday morning.Most of the Chicago area experienced rain, but parts of Elgin saw enough snowflakes to cover some cars. O'Hare Airport reported a trace amount of snow Monday morning, with Barrington Hills and Mount Prospect also seeing some flakes.The first round of rain and wintry mix is expected to come to an end Monday morning, with another round coming in later in the morning near noon.The average date for the first amount of trace snow for the Chicago area is October 30, with the average date for the first measurable snow coming on November 17. The average date for the first snowfall of more than one inch is December 7.