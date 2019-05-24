Weather

Chicago beaches open for season

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a sign that summer is nearly here, all Chicago beaches opened for the season Friday.

All city beaches are free to enjoy and will be open 6 a.m. through 11 p.m. all summer until September 2. Some people may be tempted to swim, but it's only allowed when lifeguards are on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For questions about water quality at Chicago Beaches, call (312) 742-BEACH (312-742-3224).

For more information on Chicago's beaches, visit the Chicago Park District's website.
