Coldest day in Chicago history: Look back at coldest day on record in 1985

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5865216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4649182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Beat the "winter blues" with these tips from Mayo Clinic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5844680" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 21 inches of snow was dumped in Illinois and northwest Indiana over a two-day period.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has seen some cold days, but not quite as cold as it was in 1985.Take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.The Polar Vortex of 2019 was a close record breaker when an arctic chill dropped temperatures to -23 and -21 degrees for two days in a row on January 30 and 31, causing the city to ice over.But it was on January 20, 1985 when Chicago marked its coldest day ever! The Chicago River steamed and cars frozen in place when temperatures throughout the city reached as low as 27 below zero.