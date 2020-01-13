Weather

Flashback: Massive blizzard took over Chicago area in 1979

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 41 years ago today, a historic snow storm virtually shut down the entire city and surrounding area.

Many Chicagoans, (those present and those who have heard stories passed down), remember that so-called blizzard of winter 1979.

More than 21 inches of snow was dumped in Illinois and northwest Indiana over a two-day period.

RELATED: Chicago's top 5 biggest snowstorms

The massive storm clogged roads, shut down both airports and paralyzed CTA trains and buses.

Meanwhile, the heavy snow collapsed roof after roof and crushed weak garages into kindling.

Chicago saw the second coldest winter on record that year at an average of 18.4 degrees!
