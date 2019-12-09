Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory canceled; Temperatures to drop drastically

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather has canceled a Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago's north and northwest suburbs Monday night.
While the advisory is cancelled, commuters could see light rain during their evening commute.
Temperatures will drop that could send wind chills dipping into single digits by the early morning hours Tuesday.
On Monday morning high reached near 50 degrees in Chicago, but lows will dip into the upper-teens and 20s by Monday evening.
