CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago's north and northwest suburbs Monday night.
McHenry, Kane, DeKalb and Lake counties will remain under the advisory until 6 p.m.
The alert warns that a band of snow will move into the area between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., which could impact the evening rush hour commute.
CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
While it may not snow much more than 40 minutes in any give location, it will be heavy enough to produce light accumulation of a dusting to 1 inch.
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for some Chicago-area counties Monday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More