Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for some Chicago-area counties Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago's north and northwest suburbs Monday night.

McHenry, Kane, DeKalb and Lake counties will remain under the advisory until 6 p.m.

The alert warns that a band of snow will move into the area between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., which could impact the evening rush hour commute.

While it may not snow much more than 40 minutes in any give location, it will be heavy enough to produce light accumulation of a dusting to 1 inch.
