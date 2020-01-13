lake michigan

Crews, lakefront communities work to clear ice, repair damages caused by weekend winter storm

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are still working Monday to clean up the mess left behind as heavy rain, whipping winds and high waves pounded the Chicago area over the weekend.

Trees along the shoreline are now covered in thick ice as record-high lake levels continue to rise.

Wind gusts reportedly topped 55 miles per hour, with waves towering 20 feet tall flooding paths and streets around the lakefront.
The storm eroded the ground near sidewalks as the waves made their way above retaining walls.

More than 1,200 flights were cancelled at Chicago airports as the storm knocked trees and power lines down.

"It was rough," said South Shore resident Herbert Johnson. "Very rough, never seen it that rough."

South Shore neighbors said high-rise building management issued a warning and reminded residents to keep their cars away from the pounding waves.

"They put up barriers and so forth. They put notices in the elevators to tell us to take caution," Johnson said.

Lake Michigan water levels have been high all year and have caused stretches of the pedestrian and bike trails, Lake Shore Drive and South Shore Drive had to be shut down because of the flooding.

RELATED: Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches

Blockades have been placed along many areas along the lakefront trail and shorelines as water levels continue to rise.

Sunday morning, residents questioned whether nearby Tobey Prinz Beach Park is next after Lake Michigan flooding on the beachfront path transformed it into a sheet of ice.

"This right here is the thing that's creeping me out," Rogers Park resident James Bagby said. "I've never seen this before."

Video showed most of Elliott Park in Evanston was underwater after heavy rains driven by strong wind gusts flooded the area.
Much of Elliott Park in Evanston is underwater after heavy rains driven by strong wind gusts flooded the area.



Officials haven't said when those areas are expected to be back open.

Police warn residents to stay away from the lakefront and do not cross the blockades.
