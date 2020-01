EMBED >More News Videos Blockades have been placed along many areas along the lakefront trail and shorelines as water levels continue to rise.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last weekend's storm destroyed parts of Chicago's beaches, including the lakefront trail. ABC 7 took before and after photos at five beaches to show the changes over just a few days.Crews are working all day to clean up the damage from heavy rain, 55 mile-per-hour winds, and waves that covered the lakefront.Parts of the lakefront have been shut off from pedestrian access throughout the year due to record-breaking water levels and shoreline erosion around Lake Michigan.ABC 7 meteorologist Larry Mowry used satellite images to show rising lake levels in the past decade, and reporter Alexis McAdams spoke with residents about the weekend trail damage.